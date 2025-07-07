FIFA Club World Cup
psg vs real madrid
FIFA Club World Cup

PSG vs Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jul. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Paris SG and Real Madrid square off in New Jersey in a semifinal match. Here’s everything you need to know about Paris SG vs Real Madrid.

How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid

  • Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium, New York, NY
  • Streaming: DAZN
  • TV: TBS

Betting Odds

As of July 9, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Paris Saint-Germain: +135
  • Draw: +260
  • Real Madrid: +190

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Head to Head

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have met 12 times in European competition since 2015. Real Madrid leads the series with 5 wins, while PSG has won 4 times and 3 matches ended in draws.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Past Results

  • 3/9/22: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)
  • 2/15/22: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)
  • 11/26/19: Real Madrid 2-2 PSG (UCL Group A)
  • 9/18/19: PSG 3-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)
  • 3/6/18: PSG 1-2 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)
  • 2/14/18: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)
  • 11/3/15: Real Madrid 1-0 PSG (UCL Group A)
  • 10/21/15: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)
  • 3/15/1994: PSG 1-1 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)
  • 3/03/1994: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)
  • 3/18/1993: PSG 4-1 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup)
  • 3/02/1993: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UEFA Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Paris Saint-Germain

  • 7/5: vs MUN (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/29: vs MIA (Win, 4–0)
  • 6/23: vs SEA (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/19: vs BOT (Loss, 0–1)
  • 6/15: vs ATM (Win, 4–0)

Real Madrid

  • 7/5: vs DOR (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/1: vs JUV (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/26: vs RBS (Win, 3–0)
  • 6/22: vs PAC (Win, 3–1)
  • 6/18: vs ALH (Draw, 1–1)
