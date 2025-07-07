FIFA Club World Cup
PSG vs Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jul. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Paris SG and Real Madrid square off in New Jersey in a semifinal match. Here’s everything you need to know about Paris SG vs Real Madrid.
How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium, New York, NY
- Streaming: DAZN
- TV: TBS
Betting Odds
As of July 9, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Paris Saint-Germain: +135
- Draw: +260
- Real Madrid: +190
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Head to Head
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have met 12 times in European competition since 2015. Real Madrid leads the series with 5 wins, while PSG has won 4 times and 3 matches ended in draws.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Past Results
- 3/9/22: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)
- 2/15/22: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)
- 11/26/19: Real Madrid 2-2 PSG (UCL Group A)
- 9/18/19: PSG 3-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)
- 3/6/18: PSG 1-2 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)
- 2/14/18: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)
- 11/3/15: Real Madrid 1-0 PSG (UCL Group A)
- 10/21/15: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)
- 3/15/1994: PSG 1-1 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)
- 3/03/1994: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)
- 3/18/1993: PSG 4-1 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup)
- 3/02/1993: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UEFA Cup)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Paris Saint-Germain
- 7/5: vs MUN (Win, 2–0)
- 6/29: vs MIA (Win, 4–0)
- 6/23: vs SEA (Win, 2–0)
- 6/19: vs BOT (Loss, 0–1)
- 6/15: vs ATM (Win, 4–0)
Real Madrid
- 7/5: vs DOR (Win, 3–2)
- 7/1: vs JUV (Win, 1–0)
- 6/26: vs RBS (Win, 3–0)
- 6/22: vs PAC (Win, 3–1)
- 6/18: vs ALH (Draw, 1–1)
