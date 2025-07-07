FIFA Club World Cup PSG vs Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jul. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Paris SG and Real Madrid square off in New Jersey in a semifinal match. Here’s everything you need to know about Paris SG vs Real Madrid.

How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, New York, NY

Streaming: DAZN

TV: TBS

Betting Odds

As of July 9, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Paris Saint-Germain: +135

Draw: +260

Real Madrid: +190

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Head to Head

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have met 12 times in European competition since 2015. Real Madrid leads the series with 5 wins, while PSG has won 4 times and 3 matches ended in draws.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Past Results

3/9/22: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)

2/15/22: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)

11/26/19: Real Madrid 2-2 PSG (UCL Group A)

9/18/19: PSG 3-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)

3/6/18: PSG 1-2 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16)

2/14/18: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UCL Round of 16)

11/3/15: Real Madrid 1-0 PSG (UCL Group A)

10/21/15: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid (UCL Group A)

3/15/1994: PSG 1-1 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)

3/03/1994: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid (Cup Winner's Cup)

3/18/1993: PSG 4-1 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup)

3/02/1993: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (UEFA Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Paris Saint-Germain

7/5: vs MUN (Win, 2–0)

6/29: vs MIA (Win, 4–0)

6/23: vs SEA (Win, 2–0)

6/19: vs BOT (Loss, 0–1)

6/15: vs ATM (Win, 4–0)

Real Madrid

7/5: vs DOR (Win, 3–2)

7/1: vs JUV (Win, 1–0)

6/26: vs RBS (Win, 3–0)

6/22: vs PAC (Win, 3–1)

6/18: vs ALH (Draw, 1–1)

