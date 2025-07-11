FIFA Club World Cup PSG vs Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jul. 13, 2025 8:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup culminates with Paris SG and Chelsea squaring off in New Jersey in the final match of the tournament. PSG are heavy favorites after dispatching Real Madrid in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about PSG vs Chelsea.

How to watch PSG vs. Chelsea

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, New York, NY

Streaming: DAZN

TV: TBS

Betting Odds

As of July 13, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Paris Saint-Germain: -135

Draw: +275

Chelsea: +370

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea Head to Head

Chelsea has played Paris Saint-Germain a total of 10 times across various competitions. Chelsea has won 2 matches, drawn 5, and lost 3 against the French side.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea Past Results

3/9/2016: Chelsea 1–2 Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

2/16/2016: Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Chelsea (UCL)

7/25/2015: Paris Saint-Germain 1–1 Chelsea (ICC)

3/11/2015: Chelsea 2–2 Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

2/17/2015: Paris Saint-Germain 1–1 Chelsea (UCL)

4/8/2014: Chelsea 2–0 Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

4/2/2014: Paris Saint-Germain 3–1 Chelsea (UCL)

7/22/2012: Chelsea 1–1 Paris Saint-Germain (FIFA WFC)

11/24/2004: Chelsea 0–0 Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

9/14/2004: Paris Saint-Germain 0–3 Chelsea (UCL)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Chelsea FC

7/8: vs Fluminense (Win, 2–0)

7/4: vs Palmeiras (Win, 2–1)

6/28: vs Benfica (Win, 4–1)

6/24: vs Estudiantes (Win, 3–0)

6/20: at Flamengo (Loss, 3–1)

Paris Saint-Germain

7/9: vs Real Madrid (Win, 4–0)

7/5: vs Bayern Munich (Win, 2–0)

6/29: vs Inter Miami (Win, 4–0)

6/23: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–0)

6/19: at Botafogo (Loss, 1–0)

