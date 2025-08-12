Paris SG PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Announces He's Leaving the Club Published Aug. 12, 2025 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just hours after being left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup final against Tottenham, star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma posted a message saying he is leaving the club.

When PSG named its squad for the match earlier on Tuesday, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who recently joined from Lille for just over 40 million euros ($46 million), was included along with backup goalies Matvei Safonov and Renato Marin.

Chevalier's arrival was expected to signal Donnarumma’s departure, with the 26-year-old Italy international unlikely to accept being No. 2 if coach Luis Enrique decided so. Donnarumma then posted a message in Italian, English and French on his Instagram account saying he had effectively been forced out.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success," he wrote. "I am disappointed and disheartened."

He bade farewell to fans ahead of the new season.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," Donnarumma said. "I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights and of you, who made me feel at home."

Donnarumma did not name the person who no longer wants him in the squad, but in a pre-match news conference PSG coach Luis Enrique explained why he had signed Chevalier.

"These are always difficult decisions to make, I know. I can only say good things about Gigio (Gianluigi). He's one of the best players in his position, without a doubt, and he's even better as a person," Luis Enrique said. "We were looking for a different type of goalkeeper. And I repeat, it’s always difficult to make a decision like that."

It is thought that Chevalier's superior passing from the back— which has been a noticeable shortcoming for Donnarumma — was a crucial factor in the decision.

However, Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG’s Champions League success with inspired shot-stopping in the knockout stages. He also starred for Italy when it won the European Championship in 2021.

But with one year left on his contract, Donnarumma had refused to sign a new contract and PSG was unlikely to let him leave for free at the end of the season. He has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League big-spender Manchester City, with Manchester United also reportedly interested.

PSG experienced the same situation two seasons ago with Kylian Mbappe, who ended up joining Real Madrid on a free transfer after refusing to take up the option of a one-year contract extension.

Donnarumma was in a similar position to Chevalier when he joined the club after helping Italy win the Euros. He replaced Keylor Navas as No. 1, even though Navas had been outstanding for PSG the previous season.

Donnarumma's arrival at PSG was seen by fans as hugely unfair on Navas and a clumsy move by the club. Now the situation has come full circle for the Italy keeper, who finds himself in much the same position as Navas was.

"If he has to go, then we thank him from the bottom of our hearts," PSG captain Marquinhos said. "He has been a great leader all these years. Seeing Donnarumma leave would upset me."

PSG begins its league campaign at Nantes on Aug. 17.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

