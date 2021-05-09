English Premier League Premier League: Man United stays unbeaten on road; West Brom relegated 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Just two weeks remain of the English soccer season.

The Premier League title is yet to be decided, as are the qualification spots for next year's UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Plus, there's the misfortune of relegation on the line.

Sunday's slate of matches had implications across the board in the EPL.

Here are the biggest results!

Man United rally vs. Villa

The comeback kings of Manchester rose to the occasion again, as Manchester United overturned a 1-0 first-half deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

Bertrand Traore put the hosts up early and Villa's lead held through halftime, but Paul Pobga drew a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to turn the tide of the match.

The Red Devils found a winner minutes later off the foot of Mason Greenwood, then put a cherry on top with an Edinson Cavani header in the 87th minute.

The win for second-place United delayed rival Manchester City's title celebrations for the time being.

While City's title is all but a foregone conclusion ⁠— up 10 points with three matches left to play ⁠— United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took pride in keeping the champagne for City on ice a little while longer.

"That's a good thing, that's the best thing, at least we don't drive into a blue army tonight," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We'll try to delay it as long as we can."

With a crucial upcoming match Tuesday vs. Leicester City, it's a quick turnaround for Man U to keep their rivals from celebrating.

Arsenal relegates West Brom

Arsenal bounced back from being eliminated in the Europa League semis to do some eliminating of its own.

The Gunners took an early lead against West Bromwich Albion behind an Emile Smith Rowe goal just prior to the half-hour mark.

It was Smith-Rowe's first league goal for Arsenal and one which put the pressure on the relegation-threatened Baggies.

Speaking of firsts, Willian opened his Arsenal account with a memorable goal to put the game out of reach after West Brom made it interesting in the second half.

Willian's free-kick struck the inside of West Brom's side netting, putting the Gunners up 3-1 and the match out of reach.

The loss to Arsenal meant the drop for West Brom, something manager Sam Allardyce had never experienced in his long Premier League career.

The Baggies joined Sheffield United as two clubs confirmed for relegation, with one more club set to join the three that move down to the English Championship level.

West Ham's UCL hopes take a hit

The top-four race in the Premier League appears to be heading down to the wire.

West Ham United's dreams took a hit after Everton eked out a 1-0 win in a back-and-forth contest.

The Hammers came painfully close to evening the score in the 61st minute but were denied by the crossbar.

With Sunday's matches in the books, Chelsea (64 points) and Leicester (63 points) sit third and fourth, respectively, with West Ham (58 points) Liverpool (57 points), Tottenham Hotspur (56 points) and Everton (55 points) lurking behind.

The two Merseyside clubs, Liverpool and Everton, also have a match in hand over the other Champions League hopefuls.

