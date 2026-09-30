FIFA Men's World Cup
End Of An Era? Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Stunning Decision
FIFA Men's World Cup

End Of An Era? Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Stunning Decision

Updated Sep. 30, 2026 3:36 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo has walked out of Portugal’s training camp on Wednesday, hours after coach Jorge Jesus said the star forward would not start the game against Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday.

Ronaldo said that "in time" he would "tell the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons" behind his departure.

"Following the national team coach’s news conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese football federation, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp," he said on Instagram, adding that he has always "dedicated" himself to the side.

Jesus had said in the pre-game news conference he was not planning to start Ronaldo, but dismissed the notion there was a feud between the pair.

Jesus said every player knows the coach makes the decisions, and that Ronaldo told him he would abide with whatever choices he makes.

The coach added the "rules are the same for everyone" and that Gonçalo Ramos would start up front against Denmark if everything went to plan.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game," Jesus said. "If we need him (Ronaldo) to play (at some point), he’ll play. If not, he won’t."

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 146 goals and pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, didn’t play on Sunday in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway. He has not trained with the rest of the group since, sparking widespread rumors about a possible feud with Jesus.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 
 

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