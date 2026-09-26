Cavan Sullivan Makes USA Debut At Age 16, Youngest Since Freddy Adu

Age is but a number. And U.S. men's national team fans who are already thinking about the 2030 World Cup have a new name to keep tabs on.

Cavan Sullivan, at age 16, made his USMNT debut with his start in Saturday's 4-1 win over Peru. He is the youngest player to take the pitch for the Stars and Stripes since Freddy Adu did so in 2006.

Sullivan, who turns 17 on Monday, has been a prospect since breaking out with MLS side Philadelphia Union as a 14-year-old. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 26 games for the Union this season. He has a contract with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City that will allow to move to Europe when he turns 18 in 2027.

Sullivan is the fourth-youngest player (16 years, 362 days) to earn a cap for the U.S. men's team and the youngest since Adu did so at 16 years, 234 days against Canada in January 2006. He previously broke Adu's record of the becoming the youngest player to appear in a league match for a major men's professional sports league in the U.S. and Canada.

Expect Sullivan to now stay in the picture for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad for years to come, including for competitions like the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup and beyond.