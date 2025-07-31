Leagues Cup Portland vs. Querétaro: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Aug. 1, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Portland Timbers host Querétaro FC in a Leagues Cup matchup this weekend at Providence Park. The Timbers enter the contest after a 4-0 win against Atlético de San Luis, while Querétaro look to bounce back after a 4-1 loss to Minnesota. Here’s everything you need to know about Portland Timbers vs. Querétaro FC.

How to watch Portland vs. Querétaro

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the best moments between the Pumas and Orlando City SC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Portland Timbers: –180

Draw: +295

Querétaro FC: +350

Portland vs. Querétaro Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Portland Timbers and Querétaro FC across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Portland Timbers

7/30: vs Atlético de San Luis (Win, 4–0)

7/25: at LAFC (Win, 1–0)

7/19: vs Minnesota (Draw, 1–1)

7/16: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 0–1)

7/13: at St. Louis (Loss, 1–2)

Querétaro FC

7/30: at Minnesota (Loss, 1–4)

7/25: vs Pumas (Loss, 0–2)

7/18: at Necaxa (Loss, 1–3)

7/11: at Tijuana (Loss, 0–1)

4/20: at Juárez (Win, 2–0)

share

Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more