Portland vs. Querétaro: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Aug. 1, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET
The Portland Timbers host Querétaro FC in a Leagues Cup matchup this weekend at Providence Park. The Timbers enter the contest after a 4-0 win against Atlético de San Luis, while Querétaro look to bounce back after a 4-1 loss to Minnesota. Here’s everything you need to know about Portland Timbers vs. Querétaro FC.
How to watch Portland vs. Querétaro
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Portland Timbers: –180
- Draw: +295
- Querétaro FC: +350
Portland vs. Querétaro Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Portland Timbers and Querétaro FC across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Portland Timbers
- 7/30: vs Atlético de San Luis (Win, 4–0)
- 7/25: at LAFC (Win, 1–0)
- 7/19: vs Minnesota (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/16: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/13: at St. Louis (Loss, 1–2)
Querétaro FC
- 7/30: at Minnesota (Loss, 1–4)
- 7/25: vs Pumas (Loss, 0–2)
- 7/18: at Necaxa (Loss, 1–3)
- 7/11: at Tijuana (Loss, 0–1)
- 4/20: at Juárez (Win, 2–0)
