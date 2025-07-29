Leagues Cup
Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jul. 30, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET
Portland Timbers will take on Atlético de San Luis in a Leagues Cup fixture as both sides look for an opening game win in the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis.
How to watch Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Portland Timbers: -120
- Draw: +285
- Atlético de San Luis: +260
Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis Head to Head
Portland Timbers and Atlético de San Luis have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Portland Timbers
- 7/25: at LAFC (Win, 1–0)
- 7/19: vs Minnesota United (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/16: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/13: at St. Louis City SC (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/5: vs New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)
Atlético de San Luis
- 7/26: at Guadalajara (Loss, 3–4)
- 7/18: vs Monterrey (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/13: at León (Win, 1–0)
- 4/20: vs Pachuca (Win, 2–1)
- 4/15: vs Toluca (Loss, 0–1)
