Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Portland Timbers will take on Atlético de San Luis in a Leagues Cup fixture as both sides look for an opening game win in the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis.

How to watch Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Portland Timbers: -120

Draw: +285

Atlético de San Luis: +260

Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis Head to Head

Portland Timbers and Atlético de San Luis have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Portland Timbers

7/25: at LAFC (Win, 1–0)

7/19: vs Minnesota United (Draw, 1–1)

7/16: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 0–1)

7/13: at St. Louis City SC (Loss, 1–2)

7/5: vs New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)

Atlético de San Luis

7/26: at Guadalajara (Loss, 3–4)

7/18: vs Monterrey (Loss, 0–1)

7/13: at León (Win, 1–0)

4/20: vs Pachuca (Win, 2–1)

4/15: vs Toluca (Loss, 0–1)

