Leagues Cup
portland vs atletico de san luis
Leagues Cup

Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Updated Jul. 30, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET

Portland Timbers will take on Atlético de San Luis in a Leagues Cup fixture as both sides look for an opening game win in the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis.

How to watch Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis

  • Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Víctor Guzmán scores a goal in 23' to give Pachuca a 1-0 lead over San Diego

Víctor Guzmán scores a goal in 23' to give Pachuca a 1-0 lead over San Diego
Víctor Guzmán scored a goal in the 23rd minute that gave C.F. Pachuca 1-0 lead over San Diego FC.
ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Portland Timbers: -120
  • Draw: +285
  • Atlético de San Luis: +260

Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis Head to Head

Portland Timbers and Atlético de San Luis have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Portland Timbers

  • 7/25: at LAFC (Win, 1–0)
  • 7/19: vs Minnesota United (Draw, 1–1)
  • 7/16: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/13: at St. Louis City SC (Loss, 1–2)
  • 7/5: vs New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)

Atlético de San Luis

  • 7/26: at Guadalajara (Loss, 3–4)
  • 7/18: vs Monterrey (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/13: at León (Win, 1–0)
  • 4/20: vs Pachuca (Win, 2–1)
  • 4/15: vs Toluca (Loss, 0–1)
share
Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes