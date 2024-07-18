Ligue 1 Patrick Vieira, rumored USMNT head coach candidate, out at Strasbourg Published Jul. 18, 2024 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

France soccer great Patrick Vieira was out as coach of U.S.-owned top-tier club Strasbourg on Thursday, just one month before the Ligue 1 season starts.

The club, which is in shared ownership with Chelsea, said in a statement Vieira left by mutual agreement. He was one year into a three-year contract.

Vieira guided Strasbourg to a 13th-place finish in the 18-team league during a season in which fans protested against being part of a multi-club ownership project with Chelsea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strasbourg said Vieira would always be welcome at the club, and it will soon name a new coach.

Vieira has coached Strasbourg, Nice, Crystal Palace and New York City FC. He previously coached youth teams at Manchester City, which is in the same Abu Dhabi-backed ownership project as New York.

Vieira has also been rumored to be a candidate to replace Gregg Berhalter as the United States men's national team coach. He was reportedly interested in the gig and was contacted by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) when the job was vacant in 2023. Berhalter ultimately got the job back, but he was let go earlier in July after the team failed to get out of group play at Copa América.

As a player, Vieira won World Cup and European Championship titles with France, and three English Premier League titles with Arsenal, where he was in the midfield heart of the unbeaten "Invincibles" team of 2003-04.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share