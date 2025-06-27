FIFA Club World Cup
psg vs inter miami
FIFA Club World Cup

Paris St-Germain vs. Inter Miami: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as PSG and Inter Miami CF square off in Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know about Palmeiras vs Botafogo

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami

  • Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • PSG: –450
  • Draw: +600
  • Inter Miami: +1000

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between PSG and Inter Miami, making it a historic Club World Cup knockout matchup between European and North American sides.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Paris Saint-Germain

  • 6/23: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/19: vs Botafogo RJ (Loss, 0–1)
  • 6/15: vs Atlético Madrid (Win, 4–0)
  • 5/31: vs Inter Milan (Win, 5–0)
  • 5/24: vs Reims (Win, 3–0)
Inter Miami CF

  • 6/23: vs Palmeiras (Draw, 2–2)
  • 6/19: vs FC Porto (Win, 2–1)
  • 6/14: vs Al Hilal (Draw, 0–0)
  • 5/31: vs Columbus Crew (Win, 5–1)
  • 5/28: vs CF Montréal (Win, 4–2)
