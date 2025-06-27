FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Paris St-Germain vs. Inter Miami: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as PSG and Inter Miami CF square off in Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know about Palmeiras vs Botafogo
How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami
- Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- PSG: –450
- Draw: +600
- Inter Miami: +1000
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between PSG and Inter Miami, making it a historic Club World Cup knockout matchup between European and North American sides.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Paris Saint-Germain
- 6/23: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–0)
- 6/19: vs Botafogo RJ (Loss, 0–1)
- 6/15: vs Atlético Madrid (Win, 4–0)
- 5/31: vs Inter Milan (Win, 5–0)
- 5/24: vs Reims (Win, 3–0)
ADVERTISEMENT
Inter Miami CF
- 6/23: vs Palmeiras (Draw, 2–2)
- 6/19: vs FC Porto (Win, 2–1)
- 6/14: vs Al Hilal (Draw, 0–0)
- 5/31: vs Columbus Crew (Win, 5–1)
- 5/28: vs CF Montréal (Win, 4–2)
share
recommended
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Standings: Messi, Inter Miami to face PSG in Round of 16
Juventus vs. Man City: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
-
Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Standings: Messi, Inter Miami to face PSG in Round of 16
Juventus vs. Man City: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
-
Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup