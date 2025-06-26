FIFA Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs. Botafogo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Updated Jun. 27, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Palmeiras and Botafogo square off in Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Palmeiras vs Botafogo.

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Botafogo RJ

  • Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Palmeiras: +135
  • Draw: +200
  • Botafogo RJ: +235
Palmeiras vs. Botafogo RJ Head to Head

Palmeiras and Botafogo RJ have met 41 times across domestic and international competitions. Palmerias lead the head-to-head results in wins with a record of 18 wins, 12 losses and 11 draws.

Palmeiras vs. Botafogo RJ Past Results

  • 3/30/25: Palmeiras 0–0 Botafogo RJ (Brazilian Serie A)
  • 11/27/24: Palmeiras 1–3 Botafogo RJ (Brazilian Serie A)
  • 8/22/24: Palmeiras 2–2 Botafogo RJ (International Cup)
  • 8/15/24: Botafogo RJ 0–0 Palmeiras (International Cup)
  • 7/18/24: Botafogo RJ 1–0 Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A)
  • 11/2/23: Botafogo RJ 3–4 Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Palmeiras

  • 6/23: vs Inter Miami (Draw, 2–2)
  • 6/19: vs Al Hilal (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/15: vs FC Porto (Draw, 0–0)
  • 6/1: at Cruzeiro (Loss, 2–1)
  • 5/28: vs Club Sport (Win, 6–0)

Botafogo RJ

  • 6/23: vs Atlético Madrid (Loss, 0–1)
  • 6/19: vs PSG (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/15: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–1)
  • 6/4: vs Ceará (Win, 3–2)
  • 6/1: at Santos FC (Win, 1–0)
