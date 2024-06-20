Own-goals leads the scoring chart after bizarre start to Euro 2024
There's just no stopping the top scorer at the European Championship.
Own-goals lead the way in the scoring chart, with the fifth one of the tournament coming Thursday through Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in his team's 1-0 loss to Spain.
The other unfortunate players to score in their own net were Germany's Antonio Rüdiger, Austria's Maximilian Wöber, the Czech Republic's Robin Hranáč and Albania's Klaus Gjasula.
These five have come from just 18 games so far. There were a tournament-record 11 own-goals at the last edition three years ago.
In an unusual start to Euro 2024, only one player has two goals — Germany forward Jamal Musiala — and 40 players have scored one goal. Gjasula has scored for and against his country.
There's also this unlikely stat: None of the 47 goals have been penalties.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: France favorite as Mbappé's status in question; England tumbles
What should England do about its Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden problem?
Cristiano Ronaldo headed for another selection ruckus caused by sentimental storyline
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany advances to Round of 16; Croatia drops points late
Euro 2024: Croatia salvages 2-2 draw with Albania, leaving both in tough spot
Euro 2024 daily recap: Portugal salvages all 3 points with stoppage time goal
-
Germany-Hungary, Wednesday Euro predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Germany is lively, young and has a shot at unbeatable Euros history
Jamal Musiala fires Germany into knockout stage, surges to top of scoring race
-
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: France favorite as Mbappé's status in question; England tumbles
What should England do about its Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden problem?
Cristiano Ronaldo headed for another selection ruckus caused by sentimental storyline
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany advances to Round of 16; Croatia drops points late
Euro 2024: Croatia salvages 2-2 draw with Albania, leaving both in tough spot
Euro 2024 daily recap: Portugal salvages all 3 points with stoppage time goal
-
Germany-Hungary, Wednesday Euro predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Germany is lively, young and has a shot at unbeatable Euros history
Jamal Musiala fires Germany into knockout stage, surges to top of scoring race