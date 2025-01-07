United States 'Overlooked' USMNT defender Joe Scally continues his career season in Germany Published Jan. 7, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As far as U.S. men's national team supporters are concerned, the story of the 2024-25 European club season is all about Christian Pulisic, who just led AC Milan to the Italian Super Cup title, and Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, U.S. Soccer's newly-crowed male player of last year whose standout performances for Fulham have Premier League-leading Liverpool chasing his signature.

Pulisic and Robinson have earned those plaudits. So has German-based right back Joe Scally, even if he hasn't really gotten them.

In November, Scally accomplished a remarkable feat that mostly flew under USMNT fans' radar: The 22-year-old became the fourth-youngest player in history to play 100 Bundesliga games. The three ahead of him are all genuine legends: World Cup-winning German national team greats Lothar Matthäus and Berti Vogts, and longtime Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

"Honestly, I think it's overlooked most times by fans," Scally, when asked about being in such esteemed company, said on Tuesday during a Zoom conference with a small group of reporters. "But to me, it's something that I take a lot of pride in and am happy about."

ADVERTISEMENT

Scally has been a starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach for four seasons now. He made his Bundesliga debut in 2021 against mighty Bayern Munich — at left back, no less — and has never really been out of the lineup since, despite playing under three different managers during his first three seasons overseas.

"To have the trust of many different coaches," said Scally, who spent his first three seasons as a professional with hometown MLS club New York City FC, "and to keep being in that starting spot and play 100 games before turning 22, it gives me a lot of confidence."

It's shown on the field for both club and country. Filling in for injured USMNT standout Sergiño Dest during most of 2024, Scally was one of the few bright spots during last summer's disastrous Copa América.

He took that form into the German season with ‘Gladbach which, after losing four of its first six games, has steadily climbed the standings. They enter the second half of the campaign, which resumes on Saturday at home versus table-leading Bayern, just three points out of a Champions League spot. Scally has started all 15 games, logging 90 minutes in 11 of them.

Scally credits his career-best season in part to current 'Gladbach manager Gerardo Seoane, who is now in his second year in charge.

"He's taught me to play in different positions, given me trust to play full games for two seasons in a row now," said Scally, who has also featured at left back and as center back in a three-man backline this season. "I think he's definitely helped me, Scally said."

That versatility is part of the reason U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino was comfortable not summoning a natural left-footer as cover for Robinson before November's successful Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with Jamaica. Scally has started all four games so far under Pochettino in his usual spot, though there has been a learning curve under the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager.

"He's kind of had to mix his game between being the third center back or helping in support" when the U.S. is in possession in their own half, Robinson said of Scally between the two November games. "He's had to do different things, but I think he's come in and shown that he can shut wings down, he can be strong and powerful.

"And he's been really good," Robinson added. "Going forward, it's going to build his confidence to try and keep improving as a player and secure that spot. And when Sergiño comes back, he's going to make it a really good competition for who's gonna play."

With just 17 months remaining until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Scally must like his chances. He was the youngest member of the Americans' 2022 roster but didn't get off the bench in Qatar.

"We've only had two camps with Pochettino, so it's still everyone getting used to it," Scally said Tuesday when asked about the Argentine. "But it's amazing for the team to have such a high-quality coach like him who's coached such great teams, great players.

"Everything is going in the right direction," he continued. "You see the way we've been playing. Everyone has so much confidence."

That includes Scally, who was able to recharge in his native Long Island during the Bundesliga's winter break. He celebrated his birthday on New Year's Eve. Now, he's ready to get back to work. "Playing Bayern is always special," he said.

Helping ‘Gladbach upset the title favorites would surely boost Scally's Q Score with U.S. supporters. He wouldn't mind that. He also knows which audience truly matters.

"Every game," Scally said, "You know someone from the national team is watching."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Joe Scally United States FIFA Men's World Cup

share