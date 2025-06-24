Neymar Neymar Extends Contract With Santos Through December, Six Months Before World Cup Published Jun. 24, 2025 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Neymar has extended his contract with Brazilian club Santos until the end of December.

The 33-year-old forward returned to his boyhood club in late January but has been limited by injuries. His current deal was set to expire next week. Neymar and Santos confirmed the extension Tuesday.

"I extended my contract with Santos. I went, I came back and I stay where it all began and where it will never end," Neymar said in a video on his social media channels.

Neither side explained why he did not extend his contract until the middle of 2026, when many Brazilians still expect him to play in the World Cup. Earlier in June, new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti hinted he is counting on Neymar's recovery to play in the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Since he left Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for Santos, Neymar has played 12 matches, scored three goals and provided three assists. He had two extended periods of absence due to muscle injuries.

Neymar played 225 matches for Santos in his first spell. He scored 138 goals, many of them key to winning six titles at the Brazilian giant, which was relegated in 2023 and returned to the top division last year.

His latest appearance for the team was a frustrating one; he was sent off in the 76th minute of Santos’ 1-0 loss to Botafogo at home on June 1 after using his hand to score.

Realizing he was not going to reach the ball with his head before a defender could clear it away, Neymar used his right hand to push the ball into the net.

The Brazil forward already had a yellow card and was shown his second by the referee, who then disallowed the goal. Botafogo then scored the winner in the 86th.

Saudi club Al-Hilal terminated Neymar’s contract with mutual consent, six months early, after he played only seven matches. An ACL injury sidelined him for a year until October. Al-Hilal said Neymar could no longer perform like he used to.

Neymar also left Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to criticism, despite delivering silverware and goals.

Santos is in the 15th position in the Brazilian league with 11 points after 12 matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

