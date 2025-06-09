International Friendlies New Zealand vs. Ukraine: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly Published Jun. 10, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Zealand faces Ukraine in an international friendly, with both teams bringing contrasting momentum into their first-ever meeting. New Zealand is riding a dominant unbeaten streak through Oceania, while Ukraine looks to bounce back after a loss to Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch New Zealand vs. Ukraine.

When is New Zealand vs. Ukraine? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand vs. Ukraine Head to Head

New Zealand and Ukraine have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

New Zealand

6/7: New Zealand 1-0 Ivory Coast (H)

3/24: New Zealand 3-0 New Caledonia (A)

3/21: New Zealand 7-0 Fiji (H)

11/18: New Zealand 8-0 Samoa (A)

11/15: New Zealand 8-1 Vanuatu (H)

Ukraine

6/7: Ukraine 2-4 Canada (A)

3/23: Ukraine 0-3 Belgium (A)

3/20: Ukraine 3-1 Belgium (H)

11/19: Ukraine 2-1 Albania (A)

11/16: Ukraine 1-1 Georgia (A)

share

Get more from International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more