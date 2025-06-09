International Friendlies
New Zealand vs. Ukraine: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly

Published Jun. 10, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET

New Zealand faces Ukraine in an international friendly, with both teams bringing contrasting momentum into their first-ever meeting. New Zealand is riding a dominant unbeaten streak through Oceania, while Ukraine looks to bounce back after a loss to Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch New Zealand vs. Ukraine.

When is New Zealand vs. Ukraine? How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV: FS2
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

New Zealand vs. Ukraine Head to Head

New Zealand and Ukraine have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

New Zealand

  • 6/7: New Zealand 1-0 Ivory Coast (H)
  • 3/24: New Zealand 3-0 New Caledonia (A)
  • 3/21: New Zealand 7-0 Fiji (H)
  • 11/18: New Zealand 8-0 Samoa (A)
  • 11/15: New Zealand 8-1 Vanuatu (H)

Ukraine

  • 6/7: Ukraine 2-4 Canada (A)
  • 3/23: Ukraine 0-3 Belgium (A)
  • 3/20: Ukraine 3-1 Belgium (H)
  • 11/19: Ukraine 2-1 Albania (A)
  • 11/16: Ukraine 1-1 Georgia (A)
