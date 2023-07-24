FIFA Women's World Cup New Zealand-Philippines, Switzerland-Norway predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 24, 2023 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is heading into the start of Week 2 of the tournament — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling, I'll give you my best bets daily for these matchups throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge in a game, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it.

After a hot start, I am 7-5 heading into the new week with my tournament best bets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I'm making for Matchday 6.

RELATED: Carli Lloyd on the art of finishing

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score No -180

What an absolute dream scenario for co-host New Zealand, as it sits on three points after the 1-0 upset win over Norway — it could have been more — and now gets the weakest team in the group. With a win here, the team can assure itself of moving through to the knockout round.

Conversely, the Philippines offered nothing on the attack against Switzerland, as it had just the ball 27% of the time, didn’t have a corner kick, nor a shot on goal. New Zealand might not have as big of a possession edge, but it will still be hard for the Philippines to score.

New Zealand should win, but a small part of me is a little hesitant to back the Ferns to win. After all, New Zealand had never won a World Cup match before the win over Norway, and it might have a small letdown in this spot.

Another way you could play this match is to play New Zealand to win and Under 3.5 goal parlay at -145, but I think focusing on a low-scoring game in which the Philippines isn’t likely to score is the way to go.

This match feels very much like a 1-0 New Zealand final.

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Norway +110 to win

I usually don’t land on the "must-win/obvious" plays, but I’m going to back Norway here. It did not play particularly well against New Zealand but did have a few good chances to score, especially late in the second half.

Switzerland eventually broke through against the Philippines after having the ball for the majority of the match, but I don’t see it having as easy of a time here against a desperate team.

Remember, too, the Swiss entered this tourney really struggling to score goals, so I don’t want to overreact to them "getting right" against one of the poorer sides in the competition.

I like Norway to pull this one out.

PICK: Norway to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share