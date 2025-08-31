Ligue 1 Tandem Bicycle Kick Goals! Joao Neves Completes Hat-Trick For PSG In Spectacular Style Published Aug. 31, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joao Neves scored a spectacular hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat host Toulouse 6-3 in the French league on Saturday.

PSG stayed perfect to top the league with its third straight win — and this time with plenty of goals. PSG had begun its title defense with an unconvincing 1-0 win at Nantes, followed by edging Angers 1-0 in its first home game in Ligue 1.

Neves was the standout performer Saturday with the Portugal midfielder's hat-trick including a stunning overhead kick in the seventh minute, another acrobatic strike in the 14th and a powerful shot into the top corner in the 77th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ousmane Dembele scored twice from the penalty spot. Bradley Barcola also scored for PSG.

PSG tops the league, two points ahead of second-placed Lille.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

What did you think of this story?

share