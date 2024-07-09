UEFA Euro Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England Published Jul. 9, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Netherlands' preparations for its match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a "blockage" on a train line.

The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund but the service was canceled, the team said.

The squad instead had to fly the short trip to Dortmund, forcing the cancelation of the Netherlands' planned pre-match news conference at Westfalenstadion with coach Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké.

"We are currently looking for other options," the team said about the news conference, which may now be held over Zoom.

Dutch media reported that players and staff were on the train platform when they learned about the issues with the service. Germany has been hit by very warm temperatures on Tuesday.

Members of the team typically take a walk on the field on the day before a game at Euro 2024.

