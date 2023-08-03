FIFA Women's World Cup Morocco beats Colombia to make history at the Women's World Cup Published Aug. 3, 2023 11:15 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Women’s World Cup knockout round.

In doing so, the team etched its place in history, becoming the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance. It was also the third African nation to punch its ticket to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup, joining Nigeria and South Africa. It marks the first time that three African nations have reached the knockout stage in the World Cup — men's or women's.

Morocco’s winning goal came in first half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocked two-time champion Germany out of the tournament. Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.

The Moroccan players and coaching staff gathered on the pitch after fulltime in Perth to watch the end of the Germany-South Korea game in Brisbane, which still potentially had a hand in their World Cup fate.

"We had the phone and we started praying. We were praying while we were watching the game," midfielder Anissa Lahmari said. "Afterwards it was just a complete explosion of joy."

If Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation, this run to the knockout stage will cement a legacy for the Atlas Lionesses.

The Moroccans were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, but bounced back with consecutive wins.

The win over South Korea was historic for the team, for Ibtissam Jraïdi scoring the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal, and for another significant milestone — defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level.

The game against Colombia was an even contest right through the first half until Jraidi was fouled in the penalty area in the dying seconds before the break. Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty attempt was saved, but Lahmari swooped on the rebound to put her team ahead of Colombia — and, just as importantly, the Germany team playing on the other side of the country.

Colombia had its best scoring chance in the 59th minute, when its 18-year-old superstar, Linda Caicedo, served a ball to the far post, which Daniela Montoya one-timed to the left of goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. The Moroccan 'keeper made a reflex kick save, blocking the ball with just the front edge of her right cleat.

In the 69th, Caicedo, after a long run, stopped and leaned on the field barrier, reaching down to her left ankle and foot. She appeared hobbled for several minutes but stayed in the match.

Moroccan soccer fans have had plenty of celebrate with their national teams at the most recent World Cups. The Atlas Lionesses had created history just by qualifying, and then just by scoring their first win. Beating Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament was completely unexpected by most.

Morocco’s men’s team also made World Cup history last year. In the 2022 Men’s World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Morocco, as the Group H runner-up, will play Group F winner France in Adelaide on Tuesday. Colombia will play Group F runner-up Jamaica the same day in Melbourne.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

