Mexico vs. Turkiye: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly

Mexico takes on Türkiye in an international friendly clash. Both teams come in with strong recent performances and will be looking to continue their momentum in what will be the first-ever meeting between these two footballing nations.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Mexico vs. Türkiye.

When is Mexico vs. Türkiye? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Mexico vs. Türkiye Head to Head

Mexico and Türkiye have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Mexico

6/7: Mexico 2-4 Switzerland (H)

3/23: Mexico 2-1 Panama (H)

3/20: Mexico 2-0 Canada (A)

1/21: Mexico 0-2 River Plate (A)

11/19: Mexico 4-0 Honduras (H)

Türkiye

6/7: Türkiye 2-1 United States (A)

3/23: Türkiye 3-0 Hungary (A)

3/20: Türkiye 3-1 Hungary (H)

11/19: Türkiye 1-3 Montenegro (A)

11/16: Türkiye 0-0 Wales (H)

