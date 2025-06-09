International Friendlies
Mexico vs. Turkiye: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly
Updated Jun. 10, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET
Mexico takes on Türkiye in an international friendly clash. Both teams come in with strong recent performances and will be looking to continue their momentum in what will be the first-ever meeting between these two footballing nations.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Mexico vs. Türkiye.
When is Mexico vs. Türkiye? How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: FOX Deportes
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Mexico vs. Türkiye Head to Head
Mexico and Türkiye have never played each other in international competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Mexico
- 6/7: Mexico 2-4 Switzerland (H)
- 3/23: Mexico 2-1 Panama (H)
- 3/20: Mexico 2-0 Canada (A)
- 1/21: Mexico 0-2 River Plate (A)
- 11/19: Mexico 4-0 Honduras (H)
Türkiye
- 6/7: Türkiye 2-1 United States (A)
- 3/23: Türkiye 3-0 Hungary (A)
- 3/20: Türkiye 3-1 Hungary (H)
- 11/19: Türkiye 1-3 Montenegro (A)
- 11/16: Türkiye 0-0 Wales (H)
