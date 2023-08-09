Messi's MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls
MLS fans will have to wait a little longer for Lionel Messi's first regular-season match with Inter Miami CF.
Messi's first MLS match now is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls. Miami and Charlotte were scheduled to play on Aug. 20, but have postponed their match to an unspecified date.
Both clubs have advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, so one of them will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the finals or third-place match.
Miami and Charlotte will still meet in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
Messi will also compete in the US Open Cup on Aug. 23 when Miami visits MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a semifinal match.
He signed in July for 2 1/2 seasons worth between $50 million and $60 million annually, meaning a total contract value between $125 million and $150 million in cash alone.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
