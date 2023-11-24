Man. City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland could play vs. Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare
Man. City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland could play vs. Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare

Published Nov. 24, 2023 6:27 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland could play in Manchester City's Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday despite an injury scare while on international duty with Norway.

Haaland suffered a knock against the Faroe Islands last week and did not feature for his country against Scotland on Sunday. But City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday the striker was in contention for the top of the table clash with Liverpool.

"He trained yesterday with some niggles," he said. "Today we are in the last training, hopefully he can play a part."

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for club and country this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion City is one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.

City and Liverpool have been the dominant teams in English soccer's top flight in recent years and Jürgen Klopp looks set to challenge Guardiola again after rebuilding his team.

Liverpool challenged for an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies two seasons ago, but last term ended up empty-handed and missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

"This team doesn’t have to pass a test now, the direction we are going — up — is really the right one, that is obvious," Klopp said.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Erling Haaland
Real Madrid / Manchester City
English Premier League
share
Get more from Man. City Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dolphins vs. Jets highlights: Miami dominates in Black Friday game, 34-13

Dolphins vs. Jets highlights: Miami dominates in Black Friday game, 34-13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes