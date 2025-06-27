FIFA Club World Cup Man City vs. Al-Hilal: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 30, 2025 8:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage continues as Man. City and Al-Hilal square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Man. City vs Al-Hilal

How to watch Manchester City vs. Al Hilal

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: TBS

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Manchester City: –380

Draw: +550

Al Hilal: +950

Manchester City vs. Al Hilal Head to Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Man City and Al Hilal.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Manchester City

6/26: vs Juventus (Win, 5–2)

6/22: vs Al-Ain (Win, 6–0)

6/18: vs Wydad AC (Win, 2–0)

5/25: at Fulham (Win, 2–0)

5/20: vs Bournemouth (Win, 3–1)

Al Hilal

6/26: vs Pachuca (Win, 2–0)

6/22: vs RB Salzburg (Draw, 0–0)

6/18: vs Real Madrid (Draw, 1–1)

5/26: vs Al Qadsiah (Win, 2–0)

5/21: at Al Wehda (Draw, 1–1)

