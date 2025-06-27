FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Man City vs. Al-Hilal: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 30, 2025 8:50 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage continues as Man. City and Al-Hilal square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Man. City vs Al-Hilal
How to watch Manchester City vs. Al Hilal
- Date: Monday, June 30, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Manchester City: –380
- Draw: +550
- Al Hilal: +950
Manchester City vs. Al Hilal Head to Head
This will be the first competitive meeting between Man City and Al Hilal.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Manchester City
- 6/26: vs Juventus (Win, 5–2)
- 6/22: vs Al-Ain (Win, 6–0)
- 6/18: vs Wydad AC (Win, 2–0)
- 5/25: at Fulham (Win, 2–0)
- 5/20: vs Bournemouth (Win, 3–1)
Al Hilal
- 6/26: vs Pachuca (Win, 2–0)
- 6/22: vs RB Salzburg (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/18: vs Real Madrid (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/26: vs Al Qadsiah (Win, 2–0)
- 5/21: at Al Wehda (Draw, 1–1)
