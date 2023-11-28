Man. City
Man City comes back from down 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Champions League
Man. City

Man City comes back from down 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Champions League

Published Nov. 28, 2023 5:48 p.m. ET

Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at Etihad Stadium but Foden scored one and helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola's team ensured it would advance to the knockout stage atop Group G.

Foden set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th. He then played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez's winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League that dates back to 2018.

Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd. But City responded like champions after the break to turn the game around, with Foden at the heart of the comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

City is now unbeaten in 29 home games in the competition since losing 2-1 against Lyon in Sept. 2018. It has topped its Champions Group for seven seasons in a row.

City and Leipzig had already qualified for the last 16. City has 15 points from five games, six points more than second-place Leipzig.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Man. City
UEFA Champions League
share
Get more from Man. City Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Zach Edey National Player of the Year favorite

2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Zach Edey National Player of the Year favorite

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes