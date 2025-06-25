FIFA Club World Cup Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Group F action continues in the FIFA Club World Cup as South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns take on Brazil’s Fluminense in Miami. This marks their first-ever competitive meeting. Here’s everything you need to know about Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense.

When is Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense? How to watch

Date : Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

Location : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Mamelodi Sundowns: +265

Draw: +235

Fluminense: +110

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Mamelodi Sundowns

6/21: vs Borussia Dortmund (L, 4–3

6/17: vs Ulsan Hyundai (W, 1–0)

5/18: vs Maghreb de Fès (W, 2–0)

5/14: at Chippa United (W, 3–0)

5/11: vs Stellenbosch (W, 3–0)

Fluminense

6/21: vs Ulsan Hyundai (W, 4–2)

6/17: vs Borussia Dortmund (D, 0–0)

6/1: at Internacional (W, 2–0)

5/29: vs Olimpia Club (W, 2–0)

5/24: vs Vasco da Gama (W, 2–1)

