Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
Group F action continues in the FIFA Club World Cup as South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns take on Brazil’s Fluminense in Miami. This marks their first-ever competitive meeting. Here’s everything you need to know about Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense.
When is Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense? How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Mamelodi Sundowns: +265
- Draw: +235
- Fluminense: +110
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Mamelodi Sundowns
- 6/21: vs Borussia Dortmund (L, 4–3
- 6/17: vs Ulsan Hyundai (W, 1–0)
- 5/18: vs Maghreb de Fès (W, 2–0)
- 5/14: at Chippa United (W, 3–0)
- 5/11: vs Stellenbosch (W, 3–0)
Fluminense
- 6/21: vs Ulsan Hyundai (W, 4–2)
- 6/17: vs Borussia Dortmund (D, 0–0)
- 6/1: at Internacional (W, 2–0)
- 5/29: vs Olimpia Club (W, 2–0)
- 5/24: vs Vasco da Gama (W, 2–1)
