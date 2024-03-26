United States Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario highlight USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster Published Mar. 26, 2024 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario are back.

After lengthy absences due to injuries, the two elite forwards will make their valiant returns to the United States women's national team for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup on April 6 and 9. On Tuesday, interim head coach Twila Kilgore announced the 23-player roster for the tournament and both players are on it.

Swanson missed the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after tearing her patellar tendon last April in a friendly against Ireland. She was poised to have a breakout performance at last summer's tournament – she was named SheBelieves Cup MVP a year ago after scoring in every match on the way to helping the squad win the title. Then, a major knee injury derailed those plans.

Only 25 years old, Swanson still has a bright career ahead of her. She trained with the USWNT ahead of the Concacaf W Gold Cup last month, has played two matches so far this season for the Chicago Red Stars, and could be in position to make the 18-player roster for the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macario, who has endured a long recovery from multiple ACL injuries, has not played for the USWNT since April 2022. But the 24-year-old seems to be fit and healthy with Chelsea, scoring in her first two games off the bench while adding an assist in a recent Champions League win over Ajax.

The return of Swanson and Macario comes at a pivotal moment. The USWNT is in a time of transition. Emma Hayes will take over the team full-time in June, the Paris Olympics begin in July, and there are a lot of new and young faces coming into the national team environment.

The USWNT is stacked at forward — Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw, who had a stellar performance at the Gold Cup, are also on this roster. But when in form, Swanson and Macario are widely considered to be two of the best players in the world.

Kilgore, who once again collaborated with Hayes to create this roster, called in six players who play for European clubs. There are familiar faces like captain Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Korbin Albert (PSG) and Macario. Then there's also 21-year-old PSG defender Eva Gaetino and 16-year-old Ajax midfielder Lily Yohannes who earned their first senior national team call ups.

Gaetino scored her first professional goal in a Champions League quarterfinal match on March 20, while Yohannes is the youngest player ever to start a Women's Champions League match.

"This is an evolving team that is eager to get back together and continue progressing," Kilgore said in a statement. "The W Gold Cup provided a lot of players with needed experiences and presented us with different adversities we had to overcome together. We will take all these experiences with us into SheBelieves and beyond.

"Of course, we're thrilled to welcome back Mal and Cat and continue to incorporate some less experienced players into the mix."

The USWNT will face Japan in the SheBelieves Cup semifinal on April 6 in Atlanta, and then either Brazil or Canada in the third-place game or final on April 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

"The opportunities to play Japan and Brazil or Canada are always exciting and meaningful, and each team brings different strengths and challenges," added Kilgore. "With these two games, we are now three games into a five-game stretch against teams that have also qualified for the Olympics. So the timing of this event and getting to face these opponents is incredibly valuable while we both continue to assess and prepare for the Olympics.

"Everyone also wants to put their best foot forward not only for country and self, but knowing that Emma will join us soon."

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax, NED)

FORWARDS (6): Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States SheBelieves Cup

share