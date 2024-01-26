FIFA Women's World Cup
Luis Rubiales loses appeal against three-year FIFA ban after World Cup scandal
FIFA Women's World Cup

Luis Rubiales loses appeal against three-year FIFA ban after World Cup scandal

Published Jan. 26, 2024 12:05 p.m. ET

Disgraced Spanish soccer official Luis Rubiales lost his appeal against a three-year ban for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final including forcibly kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, FIFA said Friday.

The FIFA appeals body rarely changes verdicts of the world soccer body's disciplinary committee but is a necessary step to pass before taking a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA disciplinary judges cited in their October ruling that Rubiales kissed Hermoso at the trophy ceremony after Spain's 1-0 win over England and grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture while standing close to Queen Letizia of Spain.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," it said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubiales resigned as Spanish soccer federation president and as a UEFA vice president in September after three weeks of mostly defiance and refusing to apologize since the final in Sydney, Australia.

The FIFA appeal verdict came one day after an investigative judge in Madrid said Rubiales, a former player and union leader, must stand trial on charges of sexual assault and coercion against Hermoso. He has denied wrongdoing.

The judge also ruled that former Spain coach Jorge Vilda and two federation officials should be tried for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Luis Rubiales facing trial for unwanted kiss at Women's World Cup

Luis Rubiales facing trial for unwanted kiss at Women's World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes