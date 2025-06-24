FIFA Club World Cup Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Los Angeles FC and Flamengo RJ square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs. Flamengo

Date: Monday, June 24, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV/Streaming: DAZN

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

Betting Odds

As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

LAFC: +330

Draw: +260

Flamengo: –115

ADVERTISEMENT

LAFC vs. Flamengo Head to Head

This marks their first meeting in any official competition for LAFC and Flamengo.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Los Angeles FC

6/20/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Loss 0–1)

6/16/2025: vs Chelsea (Loss 0–2)

6/8/2025: vs Sporting KC (Win 3–1)

6/1/2025: vs Club América (Win 2–1)

5/24/2025: at CF Montréal (Draw 2–2)

Flamengo

6/20/2025: vs Chelsea (Win 3–1)

6/15/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Win 2–0)

6/5/2025: vs Fortaleza (Win 5–0)

5/28/2025: vs Táchira (Win 1–0)

5/25/2025: at Palmeiras (Win 2–0)

share

Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more