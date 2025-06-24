FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup

Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Los Angeles FC and Flamengo RJ square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs. Flamengo

  • Date: Monday, June 24, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
  • TV/Streaming: DAZN

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

Betting Odds

As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • LAFC: +330
  • Draw: +260
  • Flamengo: –115
LAFC vs. Flamengo Head to Head

This marks their first meeting in any official competition for LAFC and Flamengo.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Los Angeles FC

  • 6/20/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Loss 0–1)
  • 6/16/2025: vs Chelsea (Loss 0–2)
  • 6/8/2025: vs Sporting KC (Win 3–1)
  • 6/1/2025: vs Club América (Win 2–1)
  • 5/24/2025: at CF Montréal (Draw 2–2)

Flamengo

  • 6/20/2025: vs Chelsea (Win 3–1)
  • 6/15/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Win 2–0)
  • 6/5/2025: vs Fortaleza (Win 5–0)
  • 5/28/2025: vs Táchira (Win 1–0)
  • 5/25/2025: at Palmeiras (Win 2–0)
