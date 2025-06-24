FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Los Angeles FC and Flamengo RJ square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs. Flamengo
- Date: Monday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- LAFC: +330
- Draw: +260
- Flamengo: –115
ADVERTISEMENT
LAFC vs. Flamengo Head to Head
This marks their first meeting in any official competition for LAFC and Flamengo.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Los Angeles FC
- 6/20/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Loss 0–1)
- 6/16/2025: vs Chelsea (Loss 0–2)
- 6/8/2025: vs Sporting KC (Win 3–1)
- 6/1/2025: vs Club América (Win 2–1)
- 5/24/2025: at CF Montréal (Draw 2–2)
Flamengo
- 6/20/2025: vs Chelsea (Win 3–1)
- 6/15/2025: vs Espérance de Tunis (Win 2–0)
- 6/5/2025: vs Fortaleza (Win 5–0)
- 5/28/2025: vs Táchira (Win 1–0)
- 5/25/2025: at Palmeiras (Win 2–0)
share
recommended
-
FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
PSG Beats Seattle Sounders 2-0 to Reach Club World Cup Round of 16
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
PSG Beats Seattle Sounders 2-0 to Reach Club World Cup Round of 16
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup