English Premier League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denies Mohamed Salah is leaving for Saudi Arabia Published Aug. 25, 2023 10:20 a.m. ET

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.

Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad, which acquired Salah's former teammate Fabinho and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema earlier in the window, wants to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.

"There's nothing to talk about from our point of view," Klopp said Friday. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.

"There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.'"

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool. Salah signed a three-year extension with Liverpool in 2022 which, at the time, made him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

Liverpool will reject any offers made for Salah before the European transfer window closes on September 1, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

