Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi won't play in U.S. Open Cup final due to injury
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won't play in U.S. Open Cup final due to injury

Published Sep. 27, 2023 8:21 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Lionel Messi will not play for Inter Miami in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final because of a lingering muscle injury.

Miami coach Tata Martino said the day before the game in Ft. Lauderdale against the Houston Dynamo that Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title last December, would be a game-time decision. But the 36-year-old was not included among Inter's available substitutes on Wednesday evening.

Messi, who has 11 goals in 12 games since joining Miami in July on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, scored for Argentina against Ecuador in a Sept. 8 World Cup qualifier but limped off the field in the second half and subsequently missed the Albiceleste's next match in Bolivia. He also sat out Miami's next MLS game in Atlanta but started last week against Toronto. He lasted less than a half before asking to be removed, though, and then missed Sunday's 1-1 tie at Orlando City.

The hope was that Messi, who last month helped Miami win a League's Cup tournament that included every other MLS club plus all 18 from Mexico's Liga MX, was being rested for Wednesday's finale. But the fact that he's not even on the bench suggests the injury is relatively serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's now hard to imagine Messi playing in Miami's next MLS game, on Saturday against New York City FC. The club, which is five points behind NYCFC for the final playoff berth in MLS's Eastern Conference, has just four more games regular-season games after that.

The League's Cup triumph was the 44th trophy Messi has won in his career, tying him for the most ever with former Barcelona teammates Dani Alves. Messi, whose two assists in last month's Open Cup semifinal win over FC Cincinnati helped put Miami in Wednesday's decider, would stand alone if his teammates can beat Houston without him.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee Bucks causes huge shift in NBA title odds

Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee Bucks causes huge shift in NBA title odds

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes