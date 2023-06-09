Lionel Messi Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Contract details, debut date, full schedule Published Jun. 9, 2023 8:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi committed his soccer future to MLS club Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, which led to a dramatic spike in ticket prices for Inter Miami games. But when exactly will the 35-year-old superstar make his debut for the club?

Here's everything we know so far about Messi's Miami move:

When can Lionel Messi join Inter Miami?

Messi is currently under contract with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, whom he signed with in summer 2021 following an abrupt exit from his club of 21 years, FC Barcelona. Once Messi's contract with PSG expires on June 30, he will be free to join Inter Miami for the remainder of the MLS season.

When will Messi make his debut for Inter Miami?

The soonest that Messi can realistically play for Inter Miami is July 8 against D.C. United, but The Athletic has reported that Messi could make his domestic debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

Here's Miami's full slate of games:

6/10 — New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami (Gillette Stadium)

6/24 — Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami (Subaru Park)

7/1 — Inter Miami vs. Austin FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

7/4 — Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew (DRV PNK Stadium)

7/8 — D.C. United vs. Inter Miami (Audi Field)

7/15 — St. Louis City SC vs. Inter Miami (Citypark)

7/21 — Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul (DRV PNK Stadium)

7/25 — Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United (DRV PNK Stadium)

8/20 — Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

8/26 — New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami (Red Bull Arena)

8/30 — Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (DRV PNK Stadium)

9/3 — Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami (BMO Stadium)

9/9 — Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City (DRV PNK Stadium)

9/16 — Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

9/20 — Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

9/24 — Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami (Exploria Stadium)

9/30 — Inter Miami vs. New York City FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

10/4 — Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami (Soldier Field)

10/7 — Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati (DRV PNK Stadium)

10/21 — Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami (Bank of America Stadium)\

The MLS regular season will be followed by the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami is currently last place in the Eastern Conference.

Why did Messi choose MLS?

Messi had options outside of MLS, including a return to Barcelona and a $1 billion payday from a club in Saudi Arabia, but he recently told Mundo Deportivo and Sport that MLS was the most attractive option for him and his family.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way," Messi said.

How did MLS make a competitive offer?

Major League Soccer reportedly put together a deal for Messi that includes a percentage of sales from Apple's MLS Season Pass, a percentage of Inter Miami's shirt sales and an ownership stake in the club. Major League Soccer constructed a similar deal for David Beckham in 2007.

How much will Messi earn from Inter Miami?

Messi will make roughly $53 million annually with Inter Miami, according to SPORT. That number does not include the aforementioned agreements with Apple and Adidas.

No one in MLS currently makes anywhere close to $50 million annually (the current highest-paid player is Xherdan Shaqiri at just over $8 million), and only nine other athletes in North America are signed to a contract worth more than $50 million annually.

Here's the full list of athletes, per FOX Research:

