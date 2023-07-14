Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi takes pictures with fans while shopping at Miami supermarket
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi takes pictures with fans while shopping at Miami supermarket

Published Jul. 14, 2023 2:39 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi hasn't been formally introduced as an Inter Miami CF player yet but his fans in the United States have wasted no time introducing themselves to him.

On Thursday, Messi was spotted doing some casual grocery shopping at a supermarket in Miami.

He even stopped to take a few pictures with a few lucky fans.

While it's possible that Messi had a rowdy crowd waiting for him outside the market, the pictures that went viral suggest it was a pretty normal outing for by his standards, something that's a rarity for the 36-year-old superstar. In March, after Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, Messi was mobbed by fans while leaving dinner in Buenos Aires.

ADVERTISEMENT

But public fan adoration is nothing new for Messi, who's been one of the most famous athletes in the world for the last 15 years. If Messi leads Inter Miami to the heights he led FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina to, he might not be able to walk into any store in Miami without being bombarded by fans.

Messi attended Inter Miami's practice on Thursday and will be presented by the club on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN. The club's managing owner, Jorge Mas, announced last month that Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
Argentina
share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: WWE World Heavyweight champ Seth Rollins says new title was a necessity

WWE World Heavyweight champ Seth Rollins says new title was a necessity

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes