Lionel Messi takes pictures with fans while shopping at Miami supermarket
Lionel Messi hasn't been formally introduced as an Inter Miami CF player yet but his fans in the United States have wasted no time introducing themselves to him.
On Thursday, Messi was spotted doing some casual grocery shopping at a supermarket in Miami.
He even stopped to take a few pictures with a few lucky fans.
While it's possible that Messi had a rowdy crowd waiting for him outside the market, the pictures that went viral suggest it was a pretty normal outing for by his standards, something that's a rarity for the 36-year-old superstar. In March, after Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, Messi was mobbed by fans while leaving dinner in Buenos Aires.
But public fan adoration is nothing new for Messi, who's been one of the most famous athletes in the world for the last 15 years. If Messi leads Inter Miami to the heights he led FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina to, he might not be able to walk into any store in Miami without being bombarded by fans.
Messi attended Inter Miami's practice on Thursday and will be presented by the club on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN. The club's managing owner, Jorge Mas, announced last month that Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.
