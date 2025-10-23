Lionel Messi signs new contract with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will finish his unparalleled career in hot pink.

Messi, arguably the greatest player in soccer history, has inked a new contract with Inter Miami, the MLS club announced on Thursday.

The reported three-year deal will keep the 38-year-old World Cup winner in South Florida until 2028, when Messi will be 41.

"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project," Messi said in Inter Miami's press release. "Since I arrived in Miami I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here."

The GOAT joined the Herons six months after winning the most coveted prize in sports in 2022 — Argentina’s first world title since Diego Maradona led the Albiceleste to its second World Cup way back in 1986 – the year before Messi was born.

Messi’s initial three-year package was set to expire at the end of the current season. Miami kicks off its first round MLS Cup playoff series on Friday against Nashville SC.

Messi helped Miami win the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 shortly after arriving, beating Nashville in the final. The Herons also claimed the 2024 Supporters Shield, awarded to MLS’s regular season champion, setting a new record for points in the process. But bottom seed Atlanta United stunned Miami in the first round of the playoffs last year. Since then, Messi & Co. have made hoisting MLS Cup their top priority for 2025.

Whether they achieve that goal or not, Inter Miami will look very different next season. Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former teammates at FC Barcelona, both announced their intention to retire at the end of the current campaign.

Whatever fresh recruits arrive next year, Messi will still be surrounded by familiar faces. Luis Suárez, also 28, has expressed a willingness to sign his own extension, saying he wants to retire alongside Messi. Miami signed Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid over the summer. The 31-year-old, who won the World Cup alongside Messi three years ago, remains a key starter for Argentina’s national team.

The Herons will also begin playing in a sparkling new venue starting next year, when they move from their temporary home in Fort Lauderdale and into a new billion dollar stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in the city proper.

"We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park," said Messi, who was filmed signing his new deal inside the active construction site. "We can’t wait for it to be finished — to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium."

Since arriving midway through the 2023 campaign, Messi has amassed 71 goals and 37 assists in 82 games across all competitions for Miami. He’s the odds-on favorite to win the MLS MVP award for the second year running after taking home the Golden Boot award as the league's top scorer, with 29 goals in 28 regular season appearances in 2025.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

