Leagues Cup
Lionel Messi Out of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Clash vs. Tigres
Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi Out of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Clash vs. Tigres

Updated Aug. 20, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi will miss out on an anticipated clash against one of Mexico's biggest clubs.

The Inter Miami superstar won't play in Wednesday's Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against Tigres UANL due to a "minor" muscle injury, according to ESPN.

Messi picked up the injury back on Aug. 2 against Necaxa in the tournament that features both MLS and Liga MX teams. Messi then sat out the following Leagues Cup game against Pumas, as well as an MLS match against Orlando City.

He returned to action on Saturday as a substitute against the LA Galaxy in MLS action, scoring and assisting in a 3-1 win. Messi leads MLS with 19 goals scored. 

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano hinted that Messi's injury was still lingering. 

"Leo didn't train with the group; he trained separately. It was a bit like the same situation I described the other day after the [Galaxy] game, when he felt uncomfortable during those 45 minutes he played," Mascherano said Tuesday. 

The winner of Wednesday's game will move onto the Leagues Cup semifinals and will face the Toluca-Orlando City winner. The other side of the bracket features the Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla, and the Galaxy vs. Pachuca. 

