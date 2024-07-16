Copa América Lionel Messi likely to miss at least next two matches for Inter Miami with injury Published Jul. 16, 2024 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least the next two matches for Inter Miami after sustaining an injury to his right ankle during the Copa América final, Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Tuesday.

Martino said Messi will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he did not want to speculate on whether it would be a long-term injury. Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Messi tearfully exited Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday's Copa América final after going down in the 64th minute. He immediately looked to the Argentina bench and was down for a couple of minutes before taking off his right boot and walking slowly off the field. He was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat. Cameras later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

Messi said he was doing well in an Instagram post on Monday and that he hoped to return soon.

Miami is currently second, alongside FC Cincinnati, in the Eastern Conference standings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

