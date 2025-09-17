MLS Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Reportedly Set for New Multiyear Deal Updated Sep. 17, 2025 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi's time in MLS is set to continue.

The Argentina superstar is set to sign a new multiyear deal with Inter Miami, according to ESPN.

Messi joined Miami in July 2023 after his celebrated career at Barcelona and PSG, originally signing a two-and-a-half-year deal that runs through the end of the 2025 MLS season.

With 62 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions for Miami, he is the team's all-time leading goalscorer. Messi has led Inter Miami to two trophies (2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield) and helped the team set MLS mark for most points during the 2024 campaign.

On the international level, Messi is likely to be in Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad. Having led the Albiceleste to the 2022 World Cup trophy, Messi has 104 goals for Argentina in 194 appearances.

