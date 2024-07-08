UEFA Euro Lionel Messi called him a 'fool' — but Wout Weghorst's smart play boosts the Netherlands Published Jul. 8, 2024 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wout Weghorst was called a "fool" by Lionel Messi, back when a World Cup soccer match became a shouting match.

Weghorst is called a "nightmare" by his teammates, such are the problems they see him causing for the Netherlands' opponents at Euro 2024.

And the Dutch public is now calling Weghorst the answer to the country's inconsistent campaign at these championships, even as it has set up a semifinal with England on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Back at the quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it was giant forward Weghorst who was the primary reason behind the contest becoming, well, a contest. After Argentina opened up a two-goal lead, he pegged it back, scoring from a well-taken header and an audacious free-kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was some ill-feeling afterward, as Messi gestured at Netherlands head coach Louis Van Gaal — and when Weghorst waited for Messi in the tunnel later, he said to shake hands, angry words were exchanged.

"What are you looking at ‘bobo'?" Messi yelled, pausing his live interview with an Argentinian television station. "Get over there."

"Bobo" means either "fool," "dummy" or "idiot," depending on your preferred method for translation. Either way, the 31-year-old forward is none of the above when it comes to helping his national team.

For laughs, Weghorst's Manchester United teammates when he was on loan there from Burnley called him "Bobo," but he's been excellent for the Netherlands again, coming off the bench to give an entirely different look to a frontline also featuring Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.

"It's a nightmare when you play against him," Dutch defender Nathan Ake said. "He's strong, he's a nuisance in the penalty area and he fights for everything. He runs after everything. He's a great asset for us."

Television pundits in the Netherlands are clamoring for Weghorst to play the whole game, with the idea being that his physicality could unsettle and unnerve the England duo of John Stones and Marc Guehi, who is expected to return.

"They have played really defensively, that’s true," Netherlands defender Micky van de Van told reporters, adding that he expects a "Premier League-style game."

Part of the reason England has been able to get away with some mediocre midfield play that has been startling in its lack of directness, is because the defensive set-up has generally worked, despite conceding a goal against both Slovakia and Switzerland.

You know what you're getting with Weghorst, but the lack of mystery doesn't always make it easier to handle.

"He's tall, he's good in the air, he fights for every ball that comes into the box," Gakpo added. "I'm very happy that Wout could be Wout (in the quarterfinal)."

Wout Weghorst scores in 83' to give Netherlands a 2-1 lead vs. Poland | UEFA Euro 2024

When a Dutchman calls you tall (it's the tallest nation on earth), especially one that stands 6'4 like Gakpo, you're tall. Weghorst fits the description, at 6'6.

The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 in the quarters, looked far better against Romania in the round of 16, and before that finished third in its group on the back of a 0-0 draw with France and a 3-2 defeat to Austria.

Gakpo has scored three times to sit joint top of the Golden Boot standings, but otherwise there hasn't been much to raise hopes of the Netherlands repeating its 1988 Euros victory (also staged in Germany) to feverish levels.

But Weghorst believes.

"It's real inside," he said. "The feeling has always been there and it's growing. It's getting bigger and bigger."

Things don't get much bigger than Weghorst. Or the opportunity the Netherlands now finds itself with.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him at @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

share