UEFA Euro
Spain's Mikel Merino emulates dad's 1991 goal celebration at same stadium at Euro 2024
UEFA Euro

Spain's Mikel Merino emulates dad's 1991 goal celebration at same stadium at Euro 2024

Updated Jul. 5, 2024 7:23 p.m. ET

Like father, like son.

Clenching his fist, Mikel Merino ran around the corner flag with a broad smile on his face before putting his head back and letting out a yell of pure joy into the Stuttgart sky.

Merino had just scored the last-gasp goal in extra time that sent Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over host nation Germany after extra time in a pulsating match.

Mikel Merino scores in 119' of extra time to secure Spain's 2-1 victory over Germany | UEFA Euro 2024

Mikel Merino scores in 119' of extra time to secure Spain's 2-1 victory over Germany | UEFA Euro 2024
ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Merino then recreated his father's, Miguel Merino, celebration after he scored a goal in the same stadium more than three decades ago.

"This stadium must have something that gives us luck," the younger Merino said. "My father scored here. It is a special stadium for us."

Merino senior told Spanish radio Cadena SER he felt "enormous" pride when his son scored and imitated his celebration.

That goal came in a UEFA Cup match between Miguel Merino's Osasuna and Stuttgart in November 1991.

"The point was to make me look bad," joked Miguel Merino, who never played for Spain. "If he had already surpassed me, now I don't have the exclusivity of the Stuttgart goal, either. Now I just have to be quiet and give him a big kiss, because he deserves it."

Miguel Merino put Osasuna 2-0 up and his team went on to win the return leg of the second round 3-2.

Spain vs. Germany: Final 3 minutes of UNREAL quarterfinal match | UEFA Euro 2024

Spain vs. Germany: Final 3 minutes of UNREAL quarterfinal match | UEFA Euro 2024

At Euro 2024, Merino came on 10 minutes before the end of regulation time against Germany, with Spain leading 1-0 following fellow substitute Dani Olmo's opener early in the second half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Would the USA still be alive if it had played in Euro 2024?

Would the USA still be alive if it had played in Euro 2024?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes