Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, dies at 84
Flags at Old Trafford were lowered to half-staff Friday following the death of the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.
Cathy Ferguson died at the age of 84, United said in a statement sent on behalf of the Ferguson family.
She was described by the club as a "tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."
Alex Ferguson quit as United manager in 2013 after more than 26 years in charge and said spending more time with Cathy and his family was one of the reasons behind his decision.
Flags at Old Trafford were lowered as a tribute and the team will wear black armbands for the Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday. United’s women’s team will do the same in its match against Arsenal later Friday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
