LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

The Leagues Cup continues with a Phase One clash as the LA Galaxy square off against Santos Laguna. Here’s everything you need to know before this cross-league matchup.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Santos

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 11:35 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 8, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

LA Galaxy: -310

Draw: +390

Santos: +700

LA Galaxy vs Santos Head to Head

LA Galaxy and Santos have played each other twice before. Santos Laguna holds the edge in their brief history, including a dominant home win in their most recent encounter.

Past Meetings

March 1, 2016 – Santos Laguna 4–0 LA Galaxy (CNCF CHL)

February 24, 2016 – LA Galaxy 0–0 Santos Laguna (CNCF CHL)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

LA Galaxy

8/3: vs Cruz Azul (Loss in PKs, 1–1)

7/31: vs Tijuana (Win, 5–2)

7/19: at LAFC (Draw, 3–3)

7/16: vs Austin FC (Loss, 1–2)

7/12: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)

Santos Laguna

8/3: at Seattle Sounders (Loss, 1–2)

7/31: at Colorado Rapids (Loss, 1–2)

7/25: at Puebla (Loss, 0–1)

7/16: vs Toluca (Loss, 2–4)

7/12: vs UNAM (Win, 3–0)

