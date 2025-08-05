Leagues Cup
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Aug. 7, 2025 7:40 a.m. ET
The Leagues Cup continues with a Phase One clash as the LA Galaxy square off against Santos Laguna. Here’s everything you need to know before this cross-league matchup.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Santos
- Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
- Time: 11:35 p.m. ET
- Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 8, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- LA Galaxy: -310
- Draw: +390
- Santos: +700
LA Galaxy vs Santos Head to Head
LA Galaxy and Santos have played each other twice before. Santos Laguna holds the edge in their brief history, including a dominant home win in their most recent encounter.
Past Meetings
- March 1, 2016 – Santos Laguna 4–0 LA Galaxy (CNCF CHL)
- February 24, 2016 – LA Galaxy 0–0 Santos Laguna (CNCF CHL)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
LA Galaxy
- 8/3: vs Cruz Azul (Loss in PKs, 1–1)
- 7/31: vs Tijuana (Win, 5–2)
- 7/19: at LAFC (Draw, 3–3)
- 7/16: vs Austin FC (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/12: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)
Santos Laguna
- 8/3: at Seattle Sounders (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/31: at Colorado Rapids (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/25: at Puebla (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/16: vs Toluca (Loss, 2–4)
- 7/12: vs UNAM (Win, 3–0)
