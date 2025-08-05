Leagues Cup
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 7, 2025 7:40 a.m. ET

The Leagues Cup continues with a Phase One clash as the LA Galaxy square off against Santos Laguna. Here’s everything you need to know before this cross-league matchup.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Santos

  • Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
  • Time: 11:35 p.m. ET
  • Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer

Betting Odds

As of August 8, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • LA Galaxy: -310
  • Draw: +390
  • Santos: +700
LA Galaxy vs Santos Head to Head

LA Galaxy and Santos have played each other twice before. Santos Laguna holds the edge in their brief history, including a dominant home win in their most recent encounter.

Past Meetings

  • March 1, 2016 – Santos Laguna 4–0 LA Galaxy (CNCF CHL)
  • February 24, 2016 – LA Galaxy 0–0 Santos Laguna (CNCF CHL)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

LA Galaxy

  • 8/3: vs Cruz Azul (Loss in PKs, 1–1)
  • 7/31: vs Tijuana (Win, 5–2)
  • 7/19: at LAFC (Draw, 3–3)
  • 7/16: vs Austin FC (Loss, 1–2)
  • 7/12: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)

Santos Laguna

  • 8/3: at Seattle Sounders (Loss, 1–2)
  • 7/31: at Colorado Rapids (Loss, 1–2)
  • 7/25: at Puebla (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/16: vs Toluca (Loss, 2–4)
  • 7/12: vs UNAM (Win, 3–0)
