Kylian Mbappé's return a positive in disappointing group play result for France

France didn't get the result it wanted in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Poland to close out group play in Euro 2024, but it did get its star back.

Kylian Mbappé made his return to the starting lineup after missing France's match draw against the Netherlands due to a nose fracture he suffered in its opening match of Euro 2024. The French star did sport a protective mask in Tuesday's match, notably fidgeting around with it at points and appeared to take a knock from Poland's Robert Lewandowski.

France vs. Poland Highlights

Mbappé was also active on the attack for France. He fired four shots on goal on five attempts. He was responsible for France's only goal, too. The striker scored off a penalty kick in the 55th minute after teammate Ousmane Dembélé drew a foul in the box.

On "FOX Soccer NOW," Wes Morgan shared he liked how Mbappé approached Tuesday's math, believing it was something for France to build off of entering the knockout stage.

"He got his goal today, finally," Morgan said, noting that it was Mbappé's first-ever goal in the Euros. "It was a great penalty, as well. He took his mask off right away to celebrate. We were debating throughout the day, does he need extra rest for the next game? I'm sure he was determined to get out on the pitch.

"I think is performance all-around was really great today. He showed some great, fantastic moments of brilliance. He was a constant threat. Yeah, they didn't get the victory. But for him, personally, it was a good way to get himself back into the team and get himself going."

Mbappé's first two shots didn't come until late in the first half. But both came off give-and-go opportunities, with Mbappé slipping free before getting the ball back in the box.

While Mbappé wasn't able to get the ball past Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski on those attempts, Jimmy Conrad liked how the French star set himself for opportunities on Tuesday.

"Just that movement off the ball, I like it when I see Mbappé in this mood," Conrad explained. "I feel like there's a mood to it, where he wants to get the ball. When he gets the ball, he knows where he wants to go right away. He just has the ability to get the ball, play it and move. When he's thinking at that level and he's that quick, he's impossible to defend."

🎥 Kylian Mbappé: Best moments vs. Poland

Morgan agreed with that sentiment.

"As a right back, you come up against Mbappé and you know what he's going to do," Morgan said. "The question is, can you stop it? He's so sharp, so quick. Sometimes, it's like he's in fast-forward. That's the ability he has, the skill he possesses. He was in a mood today. He had his shots, his skillful times, his moments, his fast plays, sharpness and he got his goal."

Conrad did knock Mbappé though for a weaker shot attempt he had later in the match, though the goal wouldn't have counted as it came in between a France foul and a VAR review.

"We're going to give him the benefit of the doubt because he's got a mask, a broken nose," Conrad said. "He's got to do a little bit better, especially considering the standard that he's set for himself. But clearly, he's one of the top players in this tournament. He's only going to get better and grow into it as we go along."

With Tuesday's result, France actually finished as the runner-up in Group D to Austria. So, it'll be on the same side of the bracket as Spain, Germany and Portugal in the knockout stage.

"That is going to be a battle to get to the final," Conrad said of the side of the bracket France is on.

