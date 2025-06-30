FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Eyes Club World Cup Debut After Illness
Updated Jun. 30, 2025 8:59 p.m. ET

Star striker Kylian Mbappe could make his Club World Cup debut when Real Madrid faces Juventus in the round of 16 on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

"I don’t know how much, but a big possibility," Alonso said Monday at Hard Rock Stadium about the prospect of Mbappé being available.

Mbappé suffered a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's first Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital. He sat out all three group-stage matches as Madrid went 2-0-1.

His return would bring star power to a tournament that took a hit when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated in the first knockout round by Mbappé's former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso also said captain Dani Carvajal and defender Eder Militao would start Tuesday, adding to a back line that has needed new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to start every game thus far.

Carvajal has not played since tearing his ACL and undergoing surgery last fall.

"I could be on the bench at the disposal of the manager, so I'm very happy about that," Carvajal said Monday at Real Madrid's training center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

