Kylian Mbappé injured in France's Euro 2024 opener vs. Austria

France superstar Kylian Mbappé suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship on Monday.

The striker, involved in the first-half goal, clashed heads with Austria’s Kevin Danso late in the game and was in obvious pain on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention.

Mbappé received medical treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose as a result of the incident in Dusseldorf. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria’s fans.

He was booked by the referee and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Euro 2024 marks the 25-year-old Mbappé's first major international tournament as captain of Les Bleus. His departure marked the first time a France captain had departed from a game in the history of the European Championship, per the FOX Sports broadcast.

France needed an own from Maximilian Wober off a Mbappé shot to beat Austria in the Group D game and hand Didier Deschamps his 100th win as national team coach.

Kylian Mbappé MISSES breakaway shot as France holds onto 1-0 lead over Austria

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

