Kylian Mbappé asked to be subbed off vs. Portugal: 'I was too tired'

Kylian Mbappé asked France coach Didier Deschamps to be subbed off in Les Bleus' quarterfinal matchup against Portugal on Friday at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

"I asked to be taken off," Mbappé said. "At half-time in extra time, I told him that I didn't feel it anymore, that I was too tired."

Mbappé was subbed off in the 105th minute of the match after taking a ball to his mask-covered face and aggravating his nose injury in the 54th minute.

Mbappé went the full 90 minutes and the first period of extra time but left at the start of the second period after talking with Deschamps.

"He's always very honest with me and the team, when he feels he doesn't have the capacity to accelerate," France coach Deschamps. "He's not at his top form ... he felt very tired indeed.

"I saw him struggling during the first period of extra time. It was pointless [to leave him on]. Kylian has always been honest with me and the group, so it was only natural to bring in some new blood."

France didn't score after Mbappé subbed off, but it finished the job in penalties, outscoring Portugal 5-3. France has not scored a goal in the run of play in its last four matches and Mbappé is still searching for his first goal of the tournament.

France will play Spain in the semifinals on July 9. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

