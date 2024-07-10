UEFA Euro The Killers pause London concert for England's Euro 2024 semifinal, celebrate with 'Mr. Brightside' Published Jul. 10, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

England fans at The Killers concert in London had front row seats to the best watch party in town on Wednesday.

While playing at The O2 in London, the band broadcast the ending of the England-Netherlands Euro 2024 semifinal match on a big screen, allowing fans to view the moment The Three Lions secured their 2-1 victory to advance to the final.

In videos posted to social media, the final moments of the match can be seen on a big screen at the concert venue, and once the victory is confirmed, tons of red and white streamers can be seen being launched into the concert crowd.

The Killers immediately began their hit song, "Mr. Brightside," which sent the crowd into even more of a frenzy — partly because it's one of the band's most popular songs, but mostly because, according to The Independent, the hit has become one of the UK’s most beloved rock songs since it was released over two decades ago.

Late substitute Ollie Watkins was the hero of the day for England, after he buried a strike into the bottom left corner of the net in the 90th minute of the match. The striker came on to replace captain Harry Kane, who also had a goal for England with a penalty in the first half.

The Killers perfectly timed the final whistle of the match to the drop of their hit song, and fans all over social media had nothing but praise for the magical moment.

"Wow! England win live @thekillers show at @TheO2 ! Drop straight into Mr Brightside," one user captioned their video.

England will make back-to-back appearances in the final of the Euros, and will now face Spain for the title on Sunday. All the action kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

