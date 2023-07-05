United States Kelley O'Hara brings calm, veteran presence to USA's defense Published Jul. 5, 2023 9:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Two-time World Cup winner and United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd names 15 players she thinks will be important for the Americans in their quest to three-peat at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Name: Kelley O'Hara

Age: 34

Hometown: Fayettevilla, GA

Club: NJ/NY Gotham

Position: Defender

World Cup appearances: 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Welcome to your fourth Women's World Cup, Kelley O'Hara! She is one of three USWNT players that will accomplish that feat this summer alongside fellow legends Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

With over 150 caps to her name, she has the experience Vlatko Andonovski will count as 14 players on the roster will be making their Women's World Cup debut. The Gotham FC star, who put the 2015 final against Germany to bed with her first international goal, will be counted on in Australia/New Zealand as the red, white and blue will attempt to pull off the three-peat.

