Kelley O'Hara brings calm, veteran presence to USA's defense
Two-time World Cup winner and United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd names 15 players she thinks will be important for the Americans in their quest to three-peat at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Name: Kelley O'Hara
Age: 34
Hometown: Fayettevilla, GA
Club: NJ/NY Gotham
Position: Defender
World Cup appearances: 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023
Welcome to your fourth Women's World Cup, Kelley O'Hara! She is one of three USWNT players that will accomplish that feat this summer alongside fellow legends Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.
With over 150 caps to her name, she has the experience Vlatko Andonovski will count as 14 players on the roster will be making their Women's World Cup debut. The Gotham FC star, who put the 2015 final against Germany to bed with her first international goal, will be counted on in Australia/New Zealand as the red, white and blue will attempt to pull off the three-peat.
-
USWNT's secret to sustained success? A mentorship circle that keeps paying it forward
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
-
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures
-
USWNT's secret to sustained success? A mentorship circle that keeps paying it forward
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
-
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures