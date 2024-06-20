UEFA Euro Kasper Schmeichel enjoys 'unusual' family moment after Denmark ties England Updated Jun. 20, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Denmark captain Kasper Schmeichel capped off a high-quality performance against England with a sweet and sentimental moment at Euro 2024.

Minutes after the Danes impressed in a 1-1 draw, Schmeichel was interviewed for the first time by his father — legendary fellow goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel — who is working as part of FOX's coverage of the tournament.

Having been on the FOX panel in Los Angeles for the first few days of the event, the senior Schmeichel — who won the 1992 Euros with Denmark — flew to Germany to offer his support in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interviewing Kaspter post-match, the 60-year-old admitted that speaking to his son on camera was a new and unusual experience.

The younger Schmeichel, now 37 and playing for Belgian side Anderlecht towards the end of a career that includes an English Premier League winners medal, insisted that Denmark's effort in Frankfurt will provide the team's campaign a significant lift.

"I am very proud," he said on the FS1 broadcast. "That's the Denmark I know. We didn't win, but the expression of the game, the fight, the heart, the fans, that's the real Denmark.

"There is always a tinge of disappointment when we don't win, but when you look on reflection of the game it is probably a fair result."

Denmark's performance was a major improvement from its disappointing 1-1 tie with Slovenia in its opener and means that victory over Serbia in Munich on Tuesday would not only be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stage, but may even be enough to win the group.

Peter Schmeichel is one of the best goalkeepers of recent times, having enjoyed a sterling career highlighted by being part of a Manchester United team that famously won the Treble (English Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League) in 1999.

'I'm very proud' – Kasper Schmeichel is interviewed by his father Peter

On the international stage, the 1992 Euros, an incredible underdog run that began when Denmark were inserted into the tournament at the last minute after Yugoslavia withdrew, was another monumental achievement.

The current Denmark squad made the semifinal of the last European Championship, an emotional campaign where the group drew inspiration from the recovery of Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during the first game against Finland.

The Euro 2024 version, under head coach Kasper Hjulmand, is determined to try to match that run.

"We are not afraid of anybody," Peter Schmeichel said before the England game, temporarily, and understandably, abandoning his broadcasting neutrality.

So it proved.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

share