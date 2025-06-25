FIFA Club World Cup
Juventus vs. Man City: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:16 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Juventus and Man City square off in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about Juventus vs. Man City.

How to watch Juventus vs. Manchester City

  • Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Juventus: +340
  • Draw: +265
  • Manchester City: –120
Juventus vs. Manchester City Head to Head

Juventus and Manchester City have met a total of 7 times in UEFA competitions since 1976. Juventus has won 4 of those encounters, City has won just once, and 2 matches have ended in a draw.

Juventus vs. Manchester City Past Results

  • December 11, 2024: Juventus 2–0 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
  • November 25, 2015: Juventus 1–0 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
  • September 15, 2015: Manchester City 1–2 Juventus (UEFA Champions League)
  • December 16, 2010: Juventus 1–1 Manchester City (UEFA Europa League)
  • September 30, 2010: Manchester City 1–1 Juventus (UEFA Europa League)
  • September 29, 1976: Juventus 2–0 Manchester City (UEFA Cup)
  • September 15, 1976: Manchester City 1–0 Juventus (UEFA Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Juventus

  • 6/22: vs WAC (Win 4–1)
  • 6/18: vs AAN (Win 5–0)
  • 5/25: at Venezia (Win 3–2)
  • 5/18: vs Udinese (Win 2–0)
  • 5/10: at Lazio (Draw 1–1)

Manchester City

  • 6/22: vs AAN (Win 6–0)
  • 6/18: vs WAC (Win 2–0)
  • 5/25: at Fulham (Win 2–0)
  • 5/20: vs Bournemouth (Win 3–1)
  • 5/17: at Crystal Palace (Loss 0–1)
