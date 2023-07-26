Saudi Pro League
Jordan Henderson confirms Liverpool departure ahead of likely move to Saudi club
Jordan Henderson confirms Liverpool departure ahead of likely move to Saudi club

Published Jul. 26, 2023 4:04 p.m. ET

Jordan Henderson confirmed his departure from Liverpool on Wednesday after 12 years at the Merseyside club ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old midfielder is closing in on a transfer to Al-Ettifaq following Liverpool's reported agreement to a deal worth $15.5 million for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

Henderson posted a farewell video to fans on his Instagram account.

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honors of my life," he said from the Anfield dressing room. "From the day the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should. But the biggest honors at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective. All of us, all of you — together."

Henderson won every major club honor during his time at Liverpool, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later. That title success ended Liverpool's 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again.

"Just know that I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone," said Henderson, who didn't address his next step.

A move to Al-Ettifaq would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who was recently hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

English Premier League
Liverpool
Jordan Henderson
