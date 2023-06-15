United States
Jesse Marsch will not be next USMNT manager, per his agent
United States

Jesse Marsch will not be next USMNT manager, per his agent

Updated Jun. 15, 2023 9:27 p.m. ET

The United States Soccer Federation will not hire Jesse Marsch as its next men's national team head coach, his agent Ron Waxman announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Waxman and US Soccer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by FOX Sports.

Marsch has long been considered the favorite to take over for Gregg Berhalter as the USMNT's coach due to his experience coaching in Europe's top-flight leagues, most recently with Leicester City in the Enligsh Premier League. Marsch was sacked as Leeds' manager in February.

It was also assumed he had the support of new USSF director David Crocker due to Southampton's interest in Marsch when Crocker was still with the English club. While that might still be the case, it doesn't appear that Marsch will succeed Berhatler after all.

The United States men's national team is currently being coached on an interim basis by B.J. Callaghan, one of Berhalter's former assistant coaches. A new coach won't be named until after the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments conclude in July. Berhalter remains a candidate for the position. 

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Do the Buffalo Bills have a toughness issue?

Do the Buffalo Bills have a toughness issue?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes