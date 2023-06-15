United States Jesse Marsch will not be next USMNT manager, per his agent Updated Jun. 15, 2023 9:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Soccer Federation will not hire Jesse Marsch as its next men's national team head coach, his agent Ron Waxman announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Waxman and US Soccer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by FOX Sports.

Marsch has long been considered the favorite to take over for Gregg Berhalter as the USMNT's coach due to his experience coaching in Europe's top-flight leagues, most recently with Leicester City in the Enligsh Premier League. Marsch was sacked as Leeds' manager in February.

It was also assumed he had the support of new USSF director David Crocker due to Southampton's interest in Marsch when Crocker was still with the English club. While that might still be the case, it doesn't appear that Marsch will succeed Berhatler after all.

The United States men's national team is currently being coached on an interim basis by B.J. Callaghan, one of Berhalter's former assistant coaches. A new coach won't be named until after the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments conclude in July. Berhalter remains a candidate for the position.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

share